Loyola Medical Group names new CMO

Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medical Group named Alexander Ghanayem, MD, its chief medical officer, the group said Feb. 15.

Dr. Ghanayem joined Loyola Medicine in 1995 and serves as chair of the department of orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation. He has led the orthopedic department since 2016.

"Dr. Ghanayem's leadership has helped establish Loyola Medicine as a nationally recognized center for education, research and patient care in orthopedics," stated Richard Freeman, MD, executive vice president and regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine. "We are confident that his significant contributions will continue in his new role leading our physician group."