HCA hospitals make 5 executive changes

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent weeks.

Here are five moves at HCA hospitals or divisions reported by Becker's since April 20:

1. Saba Habis, MD, was named CEO of West Hills (Calif.) Hospital.

2. Jamil Wilcox joined HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach as ethics and compliance officer.

3. Maidoly Martinez, MSN, RN, was named assistant chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami.

4. Corey Lovelace was named CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

5. Jyric Sims, PhD, was named president of HCA's West Florida division.