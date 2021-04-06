Hackensack Meridian Health names chief experience and people officer

Linda McHugh has been chosen as chief experience and people officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Ms. McHugh will oversee experience, hospitality and people programs, policies, processes, and practices, the health system said in an April 6 news release.

Ms. McHugh worked at Cleveland Clinic for 35 years, most recently as chief human resource officer. Her other previous roles at Cleveland Clinic include executive administrator for the health system and the CEO office, as well as interim chief human resource officer, and administrator for several departments, including rehabilitation medicine and spine center, vascular surgery and vascular medicine, and research institute cell biology and neuroscience.

Before joining Cleveland Clinic, Ms. McHugh worked at Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, Ohio.

Ms. McHugh holds an MBA from the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management in Cleveland.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet Northern California hospitals make 3 leadership changes

Kentucky health system names new CEO

LifePoint promotes 2 VPs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.