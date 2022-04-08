Florida's new physician group names president

USF Tampa General Physicians, one of Florida's largest academic physician groups, named Mark Moseley, MD, its first president, the group said April 8.

The group was formed in January by Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and the University of South Florida Health in Tampa. It aims to drive growth, improve care quality and increase access to academic healthcare.

"Dr. Moseley is the natural choice to become the inaugural leader of our new organization, one of the state's largest academic medical groups," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Under Dr. Moseley's leadership, our physician groups will be more strategically aligned, allowing for enhanced collaboration between our organizations as well as our private practice physicians. Together, we will be able to increase access, improve quality and decrease costs for our patients, ultimately benefiting the Tampa Bay community, the state and beyond."

Dr. Moseley joins USF Tampa General Physicians after serving at USF Health for over five years, most recently as its chief clinical officer. He will assume his new position April 11.