Tampa General, USF Health launch physician group

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and the University of South Florida Health in Tampa have launched a new physician group, called USF Tampa General Physicians.

The new academic physician group has about 1,400 clinical personnel, including 800 healthcare providers, making it one of the largest physician groups in Florida, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

Tampa General and USF Health said the new organization will drive growth, improve care quality and increase access to academic healthcare.

"Tampa General Hospital is on a path to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in the country and our affiliation with USF Health gets us closer to achieving that vision," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "USF Tampa General Physicians represents an elevation of our already established and dynamic alliance and will further our collaboration on key priorities and share a greater level of resources."

The new physician group is currently led by interim co-presidents Dan Vukmer, senior associate vice president and chief strategy officer for USF Health, and Steve Short, adviser for special projects at Tampa General. The organization is working to recruit and hire its first president.