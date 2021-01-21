Dr. Nolan Chang to take leadership role on behalf of 8 Permanente Medical Groups

Nolan Chang, MD, was named executive vice president of strategy, corporate development, and finance for The Permanente Federation's National Permanente Leadership Team, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

The NPLT leads more than 23,000 physicians at eight Permanente Medical Groups, which are part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

In addition to his NPLT leadership role, Dr. Chang will remain regional medical director for business management at the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, The Permanente Federation said.

Dr. Chang previously was regional assistant medical director for strategic projects with Southern California Permanente Medical Group operations. At the medical group, which cares for more than 4.7 million Kaiser Permanente members, he has held roles including physician director of primary care operations and assistant chief of family medicine.

Dr. Chang is a family medicine physician.

