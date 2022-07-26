Baystate Medical Center appoints Sam Skura president

Sam Skura was named president of Baystate Medical Center and senior vice president of hospital operations for Baystate Health.

Mr. Skura brings more than 25 years of clinical leadership experience to Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, according to a July 25 health system news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he has served as COO of Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He also was senior vice president of ambulatory and clinical services and chief administrative officer at Beth Israel Deaconess.

Mr. Skura will begin his new role Sept. 12, according to Baystate Health.