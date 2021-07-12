9 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since June 7.

1. Joann Anderson, RN, the president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, will retire at the end of the year.

2. Jim Hinton, CEO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, plans to retire and transition the CEO role to Pete McCanna.

3. Brian Keeley, president and CEO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida, is retiring.

4. Ed Roth, the president and CEO of Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation, retired after 20 years.

5. Mark Seckinger, president of Athens, Ohio-based O'Bleness Hospital, is retiring next February.

6. Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, will retire in December after helming the health system for 26 years.

7. Paul Stewart is retiring as president and CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore.

8. Tim Trottier is retired as CEO of Lewiston, Idaho-based St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

9. Alan Watson, the CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health, is retiring after helming the health system for nine years.