8 CIO moves in 2024

Here are eight hospital and health system CIO moves as reported by Becker's since Jan. 16:
- Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare named Katie Dickens as its new chief digital and information officer.
- Boston-based Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital named Micheal Sweet as its new interim CIO.
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine named Marc Overcash as its new inaugural deputy CIO.
- Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center named Lynnette Clinton as its new senior vice president and CIO.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare named Chad Wasserman as its new CIO and senior vice president.
- IU Health named Amar Nagaram as its new associate CIO.
- Murray (Ky.) Calloway County Hospital has named Aaron Rucker as its new CIO.
- Bozeman (Mont.) Health named Vasanth Balu as its new CIO.