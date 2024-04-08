8 CIO moves in 2024

Naomi Diaz -

Here are eight hospital and health system CIO moves as reported by Becker's since Jan. 16:

  1. Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare named Katie Dickens as its new chief digital and information officer.

  2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital named Micheal Sweet as its new interim CIO. 

  3. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine named Marc Overcash as its new inaugural deputy CIO.

  4. Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center named Lynnette Clinton as its new senior vice president and CIO.

  5. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare named Chad Wasserman as its new CIO and senior vice president. 

  6. IU Health named Amar Nagaram as its new associate CIO.

  7. Murray (Ky.) Calloway County Hospital has named Aaron Rucker as its new CIO.

  8. Bozeman (Mont.) Health named Vasanth Balu as its new CIO.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

/30116360/HR_Homepage_300x250-1

10 Most-Read Articles

/30116360/HR_Homepage_300x250-2