6 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 

The following hospital and health system executive resignations were reported from May through July.

1. Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Wael Barsoum, MD, resigned to take a new leadership job at a private company. 

2. Gina Bishop, PhD, MSN-Ed, RN, administrator at Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center, resigned, according to radio station KMXT

3. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, resigned to accept a new job. 

4. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., resigned. 

5. Cynthia "Cindy" Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run state acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

6. Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, resigned.

 

More articles on executive moves: 
Lifespan names new chief clinical officer
RWJBarnabas hospital names human resources chief
Johns Hopkins names National Capital region president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

10 Most-Read Articles