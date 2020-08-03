6 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations were reported from May through July.

1. Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Wael Barsoum, MD, resigned to take a new leadership job at a private company.

2. Gina Bishop, PhD, MSN-Ed, RN, administrator at Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center, resigned, according to radio station KMXT.

3. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, resigned to accept a new job.

4. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., resigned.

5. Cynthia "Cindy" Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run state acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

6. Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, resigned.

