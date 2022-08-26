6 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Six recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since Aug. 19:

Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health named Scott Ellis, DNP, RN, the new chief nursing officer of its La Porte and Starke hospitals, NWI.Life reported Aug. 25.

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has named Bobbie Murphy, MSN, as chief nursing officer of its northern region, and Morgan May, DNP, as CNO of its southern region.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare announced Aug. 24 that Jason Rosenburg, MSN, will assume the role of chief nursing officer for the Portland, Maine-based organization.

Abrazo Scottsdale (Ariz.) Campus and Abrazo Cave Creek (Ariz.) Hospital named Charlotte Rankin, BSN, RN, as the chief nursing officer and COO, according to an Aug. 22 report from The Foothills Focus.

Edward O'Dell, DO, was named chief medical officer of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.