5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 21:

Pamela Cassara was appointed CFO of Cook County Health in Chicago.

Brandee Fetherman, MSN, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center, part of New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System.

Cheryl Jacobs, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

Chhavi Katyal, MD, was named chief quality and patient experience officer for Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

Manoucheka Thermitus was appointed COO of Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn.