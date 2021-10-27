Cook County Health names permanent CFO

Pamela Cassara has been appointed CFO of Cook County Health in Chicago. She assumed the role in September, according to LinkedIn.

Ms. Cassara is the health system's first permanent CFO since Ekerete Akpan resigned in February 2020.

She most recently served as the market CFO for the northern Indiana division of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, a statement shared with Becker's Oct. 26 said.

Ms. Cassara previously held CFO roles at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, Ill.; DeKalb Memorial Hospital, now known as Parkview DeKalb Hospital, in Auburn, Ind.; and Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, Ind.

Cook County Health includes two hospitals and 12 community health centers.