5 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations have been reported since Jan. 19.

1. Dale Alward resigned as CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

2. Charlie Button, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, resigned.

3. Finny Mathew resigned as chief hospital executive of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Okla.

4. Andrew Mueller, MD, resigned as president and CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health.

5. Brian Roland, CEO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, resigned.

