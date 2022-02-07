5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Five CFO moves have been reported on by Becker's since Jan. 19:

1. Dan Moncher is retiring as CFO and executive vice president of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Health.

2. David Cauble, executive vice president and CFO of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., has been named CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore.

3. Robert Tyk will join Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital as interim CFO at the end of February.

4. Latonya Brown was promoted to CFO for Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Hospitals.

5. Lisa Wine was named CFO of Goshen (Ind.) Health.