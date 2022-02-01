Firelands Health CFO retires

Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Health Executive Vice President and CFO Dan Moncher is retiring after 24 years with the health system.

As CFO of Firelands Health, Mr. Moncher oversaw the system's investment portfolio and the creation of its revenue cycle department. He was also instrumental in the system maintaining its "A" category bond rating over 20 years, Firelands Health said in a Jan. 31 news release.

Mr. Moncher plans to continue to take an active role in the community after retirement by serving on several boards and finance committees.