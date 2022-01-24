5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Jan. 11:

Kevin Benson resigned as CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Latonya Brown has been promoted to the role of CFO for Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals.

Richard Chesnos will retire from his role as senior vice president and CFO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health.

Cheryl Matejka was named senior vice president and CFO for St. Louis-based Mercy health system.

Lisa Wine was named CFO of Goshen (Ind.) Health.

