5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Oct.13:

Andy Daniels will resign from his role as CEO of Craig, Colo.-based Memorial Regional Health.

Kevin DeRonde was reinstated as CEO of Mahaska Health Partnership in Oskaloosa, Iowa.



Joseph DiPaolo was appointed CEO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C.



Stephen Klasko, MD, will retire as CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.



Steven Littleson was appointed CEO and president of Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston.