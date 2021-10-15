Steven Littleson appointed CEO, president of Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Healthcare has announced its new CEO and president as Steven Littleson, Mainebiz reported Oct. 15.

The integrated healthcare system serves around 400,000 people in Maine. Mr. Littleson first joined the Lewiston-based system in 2020 and has been serving as interim CEO since the retirement of Jeffrey Brickman on July 19. Previously, Mr. Littleson served in executive roles at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and Hackensack Meridian Health in Edison, N.J.

While at CMH, he has guided the development of a $33 million cancer center, increased performance on quality metrics and strengthened the financial recovery of the system.

In a statement, Mr. Littleson said: "I am honored to be named to this position and to be entrusted to lead the exceptional team members who make Central Maine Healthcare a remarkable organization. I am inspired by working alongside team members who live the mission of providing the best care to each one of our patients every day. I can't wait to see how much we'll accomplish together."