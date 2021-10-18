Kevin DeRonde renamed CEO of Mahaska Health Partnership

Kevin DeRonde has been renamed CEO of Mahaska Health Partnership in Oskaloosa, Iowa, The Oskaloosa Herald reported Oct. 15.

The reinstatement follows Mr. DeRonde's resignation on Oct. 7. Reasons behind the resignation were not provided.

After his departure, a petition supporting Mr. DeRonde's return received 105 signatures by staff members.

Mr. DeRonde's reinstatement by the board of directors on Oct. 15 followed the resignations of three hospital trustees, the publication said.

Becker's has reached out to the health system for comment and will update this article when more information becomes available.

Mr. DeRonde joined Mahaska Health as CEO in February 2018. He previously served as CEO of Des Moines (Iowa) Orthopedic Surgeons.