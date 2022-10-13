5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 7:

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16.

On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., and of the system's Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, Ill., according to an Oct. 12 news release sent to Becker's.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Mandy Richards, MSN, RN, as the chief nursing executive, it shared in an email with Becker's Oct. 11. She will step into her new role Jan. 2.

HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023, Laing Buisson reported Oct. 10.

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has named Stuart Godwin, MD, associate chief medical officer of its Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center.