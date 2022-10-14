Dr. Mike Bohlin named chief medical officer at Franciscan Health Crown Point

Mike Bohlin, MD, was named the new chief medical officer at Franciscan Health Crown Point in Indiana. His role became effective on Oct. 10.

Dr. Bohlin graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and got his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He did his residency at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and got his MBA at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Indianapolis.

"My goal is to provide servant leadership in support of the Franciscan Health mission of delivering exceptional, compassionate care in our community, for our patients and their families," Dr. Bohlin said.

He originally joined Franciscan Health in 2006 as a hospitalist at Franciscan Health Lafayette East and later served there as chief of medicine and president of the medical staff. He most recently served as a medical director of Franciscan Health's ACO in Lafayette, Ind.