OSF HealthCare taps Dr. Barry Clemson as chief medical officer of 2 hospitals

On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., and of the system's Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, Ill., according to an Oct. 12 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Clemson started his medical career in 1993 as a cardiologist at the Peoria, Ill.-based health system, and has since focused on rebuilding the comprehensive heart failure program at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

He earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.