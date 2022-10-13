Centura Health appoints chief clinical officer

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16.

In his new role, Dr. Grenardo will oversee clinical quality and patient safety work across the system's 17 hospitals. He'll also continue to practice as a family physician at Centura Health Physician Group Cornerstar Primary Care in Aurora, Colo.

Dr. Grenardo most recently served as chief diversity and inclusion officer at Centura Health, helping launch the system's Centura Health Equity & Advancement Fund in 2021.