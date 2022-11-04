28 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 28:

1. Arthur Kellermann, MD, resigned as health sciences senior vice president and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

2. Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

3. John Chivers was named CEO of Reedsport, Ore.-based Lower Umpqua Hospital District.

4. Katherine Perry, MD, was named chief of the nephrology division at Phoenix Children's.

5. Fred Manchur is retiring as CEO of 14-hospital Kettering (Ohio) Health.

6. Jason Nelms was named vice president of revenue cycle of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

7. Selynto Anderson, PhD, was selected as the first chief equity and inclusion officer of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

8. Kim Shrewsbury was named CFO of Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent.

9. Michael La Coste will no longer serve as CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems.

10. Michael Habowski, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula County (Ohio) Medical Center Health System, will retire in January.

11. NayDu Lucas, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, Calif., and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.

12. Daniel Barchi was named senior executive vice president and CIO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

13. Justin Olsen was selected as vice president and COO of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

14. Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

15. Jackson Crabtree was named CFO of East Ridge, Tenn.-based Parkridge East Hospital.

16. Laura Glenn was named COO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

17. Shelley Spencer as chief human resources officer of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

18. Andrew Zukowski was named CFO of Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health.

19. Kelly Macken-Marble was named CEO of Osceola (Wis.) Medical Center.

20. Anthony Campagna was named CEO of Conemaugh Meyersdale (Pa.) Medical Center.

21. Jennifer Svihus was named chief development officer for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth's Oregon network.

22. Robert Uzzo, MD, was named president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

23. April Gill was named chief commercial officer of Moorestown, N.J.-based Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

24. Wendy Fournet was named chief human resources officer of Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health.

25. Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Philadelphia-based Temple Health as well as chair of Temple University's department of nursing.

26. Mary Casillas, COO of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, Calif., was appointed interim CEO of the organization.

27. Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

28. Nate Malcolm, PharmD, was named president of Lutz, Fla.-based St. Joseph's hospital.