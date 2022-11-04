Massachusetts hospital taps 1st RN in 130 years to serve as president

Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

Ms. Hoey is the first registered nurse to serve as president in the organization's 130-year history, according to a Nov. 3 news release.

In this role, she succeeds Jody White, who remains CEO of Lowell General, in addition to an expanded leadership position with Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine as executive vice president.

Ms. Hoey previously served as COO of Lowell General. Before that, she was vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.