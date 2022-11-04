Massachusetts hospital taps 1st RN in 130 years to serve as president

Kelly Gooch -

Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

Ms. Hoey is the first registered nurse to serve as president in the organization's 130-year history, according to a Nov. 3 news release.  

In this role, she succeeds Jody White, who remains CEO of Lowell General, in addition to an expanded leadership position with Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine as executive vice president.

Ms. Hoey previously served as COO of Lowell General. Before that, she was vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. 

