Texas health system CEO out after 4 months

Michael La Coste will no longer serve as CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems, effective immediately, The Gonzales Inquirer reported Nov. 2.

Mr. La Coste assumed the role less than four months ago, according to the newspaper. The decision to terminate his contract was mutual between Mr. La Coste and the board of directors, the health system's director of public relations and marketing told the newspaper.

Mr. La Coste joined the health system in mid-July after serving as COO of Steward Health Care's Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously served as COO of HCA Healthcare's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, and Universal Health Services' Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas).

Gonzales Healthcare Systems' CFO and chief operating officer, Brandon Anzaldua, will lead the health system "for the time being," its director of public relations and marketing told the newspaper.

Gonzales Healthcare Systems is managed by Nashville, Tenn.-based QHR Health.