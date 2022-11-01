PeaceHealth Oregon names chief development officer

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has named Jennifer Svihus chief development officer for its Oregon network, effective Nov. 21.

Ms. Svihus most recently served as president and chief philanthropy officer for San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Sequoia Hospital Foundation, according to an Oct. 31 news release from PeaceHealth. She previously held philanthropy roles at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health's Valley Region in Modesto, Calif., and Cleveland Clinic's brain health center in Las Vegas.

Ms. Svihus will oversee philanthropy across the network development staff and three foundation volunteer boards, the release said.