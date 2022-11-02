Johns Hopkins hospital names new COO

Justin Olsen was selected as vice president and COO of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Mr. Olsen brings more than 20 years of healthcare operations experience to the role, according to a Nov. 1 news release from the hospital.

His experience includes serving as vice president and COO of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, as well as serving as a management consultant for a national consulting firm. Mr. Olsen also was senior vice president and COO of Children's Hospital in New Orleans and previously served as operations executive for Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is part of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.