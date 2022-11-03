Oregon hospital district slides CFO to CEO post

Alexis Kayser -

Reedsport, Ore.-based Lower Umpqua Hospital District has named John Chivers, its former CFO, to the CEO post in a permanent capacity. 

Mr. Chivers has served the hospital district as interim CEO, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared with Becker's. He has spent more than 34 years in healthcare administration, 11 of which were spent in Lower Umpqua Hospital District. 

"It's been a very difficult time with the turnover in the last several years. We feel confident moving forward with John as the CEO," Ron Kresky, president of the hospital district's board, said in the release. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles