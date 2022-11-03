Phoenix Children's taps UCLA physician for nephrology chief

Phoenix Children's named Katherine Perry, MD, chief of its nephrology division.

Dr. Perry has served Los Angeles-based UCLA Health as a pediatric nephrologist since 2006, according to an Oct. 28 news release from Phoenix Children's. She has also served UCLA's medical school as an assistant professor of pediatrics and associate professor of pediatrics in residence and pediatric fellowship research liaison.

Dr. Perry joins Phoenix Children's as the system expands from one hospital to three. Her role will include recruitment and retention efforts, according to the release.