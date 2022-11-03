Atrium Health Navicent names CFO

Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent selected Kim Shrewsbury as the new CFO.

Ms. Shrewsbury previously served in CFO roles at several hospitals and health systems. In her new role, she will serve as the key financial advisor to the CEO, executive team and board. She will be accountable for financial functions, assisting with overall strategic and financial direction, financial monitoring, oversight, budget preparation, and monitoring, according to a Nov. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

"Kim Shrewsbury's prior financial leadership experience makes her a great addition to Atrium Health Navicent in our continued drive for excellence. We welcome her to Macon and to the Atrium Health Navicent team," said Delvecchio Finley, president and CEO of Atrium Health Navicent.