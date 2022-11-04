VCU Health CEO resigns

Arthur Kellermann, MD, has resigned as health sciences senior vice president and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

The VCU Health board of directors and VCU board of visitors accepted Dr. Kellermann's resignation Nov. 3, according to an email to colleagues from Michael Rao, president of VCU and VCU Health. Marlon Levy, MD — chief medical officer of VCU Medical Center, chair of the division of transplant surgery and director of Hume-Lee Transplant Center — was selected as interim senior vice president and CEO.

Mr. Rao said Dr. Kellermann's tenure "was marked by COVID challenges, and I appreciate how he, our leadership team and each and every one of you helped us manage such difficult times."

He added, "I know you join me, and our boards, in thanking Dr. Kellermann."

Mr. Rao also included a message from Dr. Kellermann in his email.

That message states in part, "At the request of President Rao, I have decided to step down from my role as senior vice president and CEO of VCU Health System. No words can express how grateful I am for the privilege of leading VCU's Health Science Schools and VCU Health, to advance their values and vision, and work with so many amazing people. "

Dr. Kellermann's email also highlights achievements of health system staff during the pandemic, saying, "While battling COVID around the clock, you also delivered lifesaving care to patients with complex trauma, major burns, cancer, cardiovascular disease, organ failure, strokes, high-risk childbirths, extreme prematurity and other pediatric illnesses and conditions."

Additionally, Dr. Kellermann said VCU's Health Sciences Schools and College of Health Professions "also met the challenge by pivoting to on-line learning within days and embracing other educational innovations that enabled them to graduate adaptive and resilient students on time."

Dr. Kellermann joined VCU in October 2020. Before joining VCU, Dr. Kellermann was dean of the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.

Regarding the future of the health system, Mr. Rao said it would "share information about what is next in the coming weeks."

Read Dr. Kellermann's full letter and the letter from Mr. Rao here.