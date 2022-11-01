Munson Healthcare names new COO, new chief of human resources

Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare named Laura Glenn as COO and appointed Shelley Spencer as chief human resources officer.

In the new role, Ms. Glenn will oversee all operational aspects of the health system, including inpatient and outpatient care and the physician network. She joined Munson Healthcare in 2017 and most recently served as president of ambulatory services and value-based care for the health system, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

"Laura has demonstrated outstanding leadership and has helped transform us for the future. During the pandemic, Laura co-led the Munson Healthcare System Operations Incident Command, which helped operational teams across northern Michigan navigate a multitude of changes as a result of new regulatory requirements, supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages, and shifting patient needs," said Ed Ness, Munson Healthcare president and CEO.

Ms. Spencer joins Munson Healthcare from the Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network, where she served as vice president and chief people and marketing officer. She replaces the previous human resources leader Sue Peters who stepped down in September.

"Shelley has had a unique career leading both human resources and marketing teams across healthcare, pharmaceutical and advertising industries — all with the common thread of connecting with, engaging, and inspiring people," Mr. Ness said.