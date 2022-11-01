Fox Chase Cancer Center names CEO 

Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia has named Robert Uzzo, MD, president and CEO after a year of interim leadership.

Dr. Uzzo was named interim CEO of the cancer center, part of Temple University Hospital, in November 2021 when Richard Fisher, MD, stepped down from the role.

Since then, Dr. Uzzo and his management teams led Fox Chase to double-digit increases in new patient volumes, setting the institution on track for the highest number of new patient visits, OR cases and radiation starts in its history, the system said in an Oct. 31 news release.

Dr. Uzzo joined Fox Chase in 2000 and previously spent time as chair of the department of surgery. In addition to president and CEO, Dr. Uzzo will assume the roles of executive vice president of cancer services for Temple University Health System and senior associate dean of Clinical Cancer Research at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. He will retain the G. Willing "Wing" Pepper Chair in Cancer Research.

"Dr. Uzzo is an internationally recognized urologic cancer surgeon and researcher with a proven track record of leadership success in the complex academic medical center setting, building innovative academic and research programs and strengthening clinical care," said Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple University Health System. "Respected by patients and colleagues alike, he is a compassionate leader who is uniquely qualified to guide Fox Chase's success well into the future."