Pennsylvania hospital taps new CEO

Conemaugh Meyersdale (Pa.) Medical Center has named Anthony Campagna its CEO, the Daily American reported Nov. 1.

Mr. Campagna has served Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for more than 40 years, according to the newspaper. He most recently served as the hospital's vice president of ancillary, post-acute and support services: During his tenure, Mr. Campagna oversaw construction of Conemaugh's three outpatient centers.

Mr. Campagna assumed the role Oct. 10, the newspaper reported.