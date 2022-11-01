Pennsylvania hospital taps new CEO

Alexis Kayser -

Conemaugh Meyersdale (Pa.) Medical Center has named Anthony Campagna its CEO, the Daily American reported Nov. 1. 

Mr. Campagna has served Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for more than 40 years, according to the newspaper. He most recently served as the hospital's vice president of ancillary, post-acute and support services: During his tenure, Mr. Campagna oversaw construction of Conemaugh's three outpatient centers. 

Mr. Campagna assumed the role Oct. 10, the newspaper reported. 

