Parkridge East Hospital names new CFO

East Ridge, Tenn.-based Parkridge East Hospital named Jackson Crabtree as the new CFO.

In the new role, Mr. Crabtree will oversee all financial aspects of the 128-bed hospital. He has nearly 10 years of accounting experience, including five years in healthcare. Before joining Parkridge East Hospital, Mr. Crabtree served as the assistant chief financial officer at Gainesville-based HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

"Parkridge East is poised to continue growing and expanding to meet the needs of our community and Jackson’s background and depth of healthcare knowledge will be a key asset to helping us achieve our goals. Jackson brings a wealth of experience to Parkridge East and we are excited to welcome him to our team," said Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East Hospital.

Parkridge East Hospital provides a full range of medical and surgical services and has about 380 employees.