Lee Health names 1st chief equity and inclusion officer

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has named Selynto Anderson, PhD, its first chief equity and inclusion officer.

Dr. Anderson has more than 15 years of leadership experience in community health, equity, diversity and inclusion, according to a Nov. 3 news release the health system shared with Becker's. He most recently served as vice president of community health and health equity/chief diversity and inclusion officer at Greenwood, S.C.-based Self-Regional Healthcare.

Dr. Anderson began the role in mid-September, according to the release.