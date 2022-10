Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare has named Nate Malcolm, PharmD, president of its Lutz, Fla.-based St. Joseph's hospital.

Dr. Malcolm has two decades of hospital leadership experience, according to an Oct. 31 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as vice president of operations for Advocate Aurora Health's Central Chicago service area; that health system has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.

Dr. Malcolm assumed his new role Oct. 31, according to the release.