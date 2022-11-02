CEO to retire from Cleveland Clinic-affiliated health system

Michael Habowski, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula County (Ohio) Medical Center Health System, will retire in January, the Star Beacon reported Nov. 1.

Mr. Habowski served in the role for 11 years, the newspaper reported. Under his leadership, the health system opened four family health centers and is set to open a 115,000-square-foot patient tower in April.

The health system plans to appoint an interim president as it searches for a permanent replacement, according to the newspaper.