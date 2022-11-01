ECU Health names successor to CFO retiring after 25 years with the system

Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health, a nine-hospital system, has appointed Andrew Zukowski CFO, effective Nov. 28.

Mr. Zukowski succeeds David Hughes, who will retire Dec. 30 after 25 years with the health system, ECU Health said in a Nov. 1 news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

Mr. Zukowski served as CFO of Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC RexHealthcare since 2016. Before joining UNC, he was associate CFO for Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health System.

Financial operations are a key component of ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University's joint operating agreement, which emphasizes a shared leadership and shared services model to support the organizations, according to ECU Health.

As CFO, Mr. Zukowski will report to Michael Waldrum, MD, CEO of ECU Health, and be responsible for the Brody School of Medicine's structure and financial services. ECU Health said that this structure streamlines the integration of financial services and efficiencies that aim to benefit patients and clinical teams across the organizations.

"Andy [Zukowski] brings more than 20 years of experience in highly-matrixed healthcare organizations with expertise in value-based care models and strategic financial planning and analysis that drive positive results," Dr. Waldrum said in the release. "In addition to Andy's vast financial background, his mission-focused mindset and passion for serving others are attributes we value and are at the core of who we are as ECU Health."