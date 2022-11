Osceola (Wis.) Medical Center has named Kelly Macken-Marble its CEO.

Ms. Macken-Marble has worked in healthcare for nearly 30 years, according to a release the hospital shared with Becker's on Nov. 1. She most recently served as CEO of the South Bend (Ind.) Clinic.

Ms. Macken-Marble also has senior leadership experience with St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare Health and Minneapolis-based North Memorial Health.