28 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 6:

1. Darian Harris was named CEO of St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, Calif., and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.

2. David Levine, MD, was named chief medical officer of Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

3. Taylor Rose was named CEO of Dillon, Mont.-based Barrett Hospital and Healthcare.

4. Robert Riney was named CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

5. Jeffrey Carr was named vice president of business development at Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health.

6. Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.

7. Payman Roshan was named senior vice president and area manager for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Orange County service area.

8. Jodi Rucker, MSN, RN, was named president of ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, Ohio, and ProMedica Fostoria (Ohio) Community Hospital.

9. Michael Dacey, MD, was named president and CEO of Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System.

10. Michael Stern was named COO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

11. Amy Lee is Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital's new president, effective Oct. 17.

12. Greg Caples is resigning as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., effective Oct. 14. He is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

13. Bill Pack was named CFO of Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System.

14. Steve McLaughlin, MD, was named chief medical officer of Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico Hospital.

15. Kimberly Jones was named senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health Foundation.

16. Melissa Lockwood was named chief administrative officer of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Grafton City Hospital.

17. Mag VanOosten, RN, was named chief clinical officer of San Diego-based Mission Healthcare.

18. Celina Cunanan, MSN, APRN, was named chief diversity, equity and belonging officer of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

19. Todd Werner was named senior vice president for acute care delivery at Phoenix-based Banner Health.

20. Lamont Yoder was named division president for Banner Health's Arizona region.

21. Brian Kellar, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek, Ariz., and Banner Goldfield Medical Center in Apache Junction, Ariz., is expanding his leadership scope to include Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital, both in Mesa, Ariz.

22. Michael Herring will serve as CEO of Gilbert-based Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he most recently served as COO.

23. Karen Dyer was named CEO of Vandalia, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital.

24. John Myers was named COO of Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.).

25. Marie Moore was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield Communities.

26. Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air.

27. Shana Jo Crews was named regional vice president of advocacy and government relations at Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine.

28. Jeff Sollis was selected as the next CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo.