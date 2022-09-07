Tower Health names Michael Stern COO

Michael Stern was named COO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

Mr. Stern brings seven years of senior leadership experience with Cleveland-based MetroHealth System to the role, according to a Sept. 6 news release.

Most recently, he has served as executive vice president and COO of MetroHealth's hospital division. He also previously was vice president for healthcare services at Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network.

Mr. Stern will begin his new role Sept. 19, according to the release.