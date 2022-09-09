VHC Health adds VP of business development to spearhead growth

Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health selected Jeffery Carr as the new vice president of business development to spearhead the organization's expansion across Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to a Sept. 6 news release.

Mr. Carr's experience includes leadership roles at the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and Falls Church, Va.-based Inova.

VHC Health President and CEO Chris Lane said that Mr. Carr brings exceptional credentials to the community.

"VHC Health's rapid evolution as a regional provider of healthcare has created the need for a Vice President of Business Development to serve our growing organization and community. With his expertise, passion, and extensive experience in our market, Jeff will be the driving force for our continued growth and development in the Washington, DC region," Mr. Lane said.

As part of the healthcare expansion efforts, VHC Health is adding new healthcare locations throughout the region. Additionally, a $250 million outpatient pavilion is scheduled to open in 2023.