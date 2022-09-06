Nantucket Cottage Hospital names Amy Lee president

Amy Lee is Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital's new president, effective Oct. 17.

Ms. Lee has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, according to a Sept. 6 news release from Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, the hospital's parent company. Currently, she serves as COO and vice president at Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare.

Ms. Lee will replace the hospital's interim president, Jeanette Ives Erickson, DNP, RN, who has served in the role since February. Dr. Ives Erickson will remain on Nantucket Cottage's board of trustees, according to the release.