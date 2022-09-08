Grafton City Hospital names Melissa Lockwood new chief administrative officer

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Grafton City Hospital has named Melissa Lockwood its chief administrative officer.

Ms. Lockwood is currently chief administrative officer for Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, also in Morgantown, W.Va. She will serve in the role at both hospitals.

Grafton City Hospital has been affiliated with Mon Health since 2019.

Before assuming her current positions, Ms. Lockwood served as Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital's CFO.

Ms. Lockwood succeeds Kevin Gessler, who will continue to assist in financial operations for Grafton City Hospital.