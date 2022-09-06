Conway Regional Health System names Bill Pack as new CFO

Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System named Bill Pack as the new CFO, according to a Sept. 6 press release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Pack has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare systems, most recently serving as system vice president with Centura Health in Denver. In his new role, he will lead Conway Regional Health System's accounting, business office, admissions, and medical information teams.

Matt Troup, president, and CEO of Conway Regional Health System said the organization will benefit from Mr. Pack's background and talent.

"We have gained a great teammate as well as a talented leader who truly seeks to make a difference in his community," said Mr. Troup.

Conway Regional Health System provides healthcare services to a seven-county area of North Central Arkansas.