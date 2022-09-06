Mission Healthcare names Mag VanOosten as chief clinical officer

San Diego-based Mission Healthcare named Mag VanOosten, RN, as the organization's new chief clinical officer, according to a Sept. 6 news release.

Ms. VanOosten joins Mission Healthcare with decades of experience in home health and the hospice industry. She recently served as the chief clinical officer at UnityPoint at Home, overseeing the operations and strategic direction for all service lines and a $280 million annual budget.

Paul VerHoeve, CEO of Mission Healthcare, said that Ms. VanOosten brings a new level of thought leadership and innovation to enhance patient care.

"We are honored to welcome Mag to our executive team. Her clinical background, passion for clinical excellence, and proven leadership make her the right person to support our team, integrate services across the organization, and advance our clinical quality initiatives," Mr. VerHoeve said.

Mission Healthcare was established in 2009 and has 40 branches across seven states.