Payman Roshan tapped to lead Kaiser Permanente Orange County

Payman Roshan was named senior vice president and area manager for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Orange County service area, according to a Sept. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Roshan joined Kaiser in 2005 as a regional director of clinical technology/ biomedical engineering. He subsequently held other roles within the organization, including senior vice president and area manager for the Panorama City/Antelope Valley service areas, and most recently at Downey (Calif.) Medical Center.

Now, Mr. Roshan will oversee two major medical centers — Anaheim and Irvine — and 24 medical offices, according to the release.

Kaiser serves 12.6 million members in eight states and Washington, D.C.